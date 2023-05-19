Andy Cohen Warned Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann He Was 'Worried' About Reckless Spending Before Split!

Andy Cohen saw this coming from a mile away.

As Perezcious readers know, Kim Zolciak and her estranged ex Kroy Biermann have found themselves in massive financial trouble with over $1 million in unpaid taxes reportedly owed to the IRS and their home state of Georgia. Amid the crisis, they have also filed for divorce — and, per sources, money (or lack thereof) played into the breakup. Sad AF!

During Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the Daddy Diaries author claims he told Kim over and over to be more mindful of excessive spending before the couple was slammed with legal trouble. And there’s footage! He recalled:

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player.’ […] They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore.”

It says a lot that their friend was worried about them! They must have been throwing away their cash!

If you didn’t know, Kroy was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons back in 2008, two years before he met the future Real Housewives of Atlanta star. They got married in 2011 and he adopted Kim’s eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, before they welcomed four kids of their own, Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. So, things were on the up and up early in their relationship — but it wouldn’t stay like that forever.

After getting injured, Kroy sat out for most of the 2013 NFL season and eventually moved to the Buffalo Bills for a year before retiring in late 2016. When he hung up his jersey, it should’ve meant his family’s big spending ways were coming to an end, especially since he was never earning as much as superstars like Tom Brady. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen. On their show, Don’t Be Tardy, the matriarch revealed she once spent $250,000 in one night while gambling!! Damn! She openly LOVED testing her luck at casinos, so just imagine how much money was wasted away at the slots on other nights! Oof.

Now, the former couple is forced to face the consequences. According to a TMZ bombshell earlier this month, the co-parents owe $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They must also fork over $15k to their home state in unpaid taxes. And get this: the IRS reportedly warned a lien would be placed against all property owned by the Biermann family — including their mansion, which almost faced foreclosure earlier this year!

As we’ve followed, the large property was set to be sold during a public auction in March when Truist Bank claimed they defaulted on their $1.65 million mortgage, which they took out to buy the place in 2012. Miraculously, they managed to solve the problem, and the auction was canceled. But it just goes to show you how deep in the hole they are. If only they’d taken Andy’s advice from the very beginning!!

Previously, the Watch What Happens Live host opened up about the pair’s shocking split — which they announced shortly after their financial troubles were exposed. He reflected:

“[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love. I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that.”

It’s gotta be hard for him to see how their marriage is deteriorating in the blink of an eye… and mostly thanks to their financial drama. Such a bummer. Hear him discuss the situation (below):

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

