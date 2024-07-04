Mom Of NBA Draftee Kyle Filipowski's Babysitter-Turned-Girlfriend Who Allegedly Groomed Him Speaks Out!

The mom of Kyle Filipowski’s much older girlfriend is speaking out for the first time following the allegations from his family that her daughter groomed and brainwashed him in high school.

As we previously reported, the 20-year-old basketball player’s relationship with Caitlin Hutchison came under scrutiny after he was skipped over during the first round of the NBA Draft and picked up by the Utah Jazz in the second round. This was quite a shock to those in the sports world, as Kyle was expected to be drafted in the first round. But ESPN’s Jonathan Givony revealed there was a scandalous reason behind all of this! Apparently, a lot of teams were “talking about” the age gap between the athlete and Caitlin, as well as his estrangement from his family!

An insider attempted to claim the decision was primarily due to Kyle’s poor performance. However, his brother and mother chimed in to share what was really going on! Brace yourselves! The former Duke University student’s older brother Daniel Filipowski claimed on X (Twitter) last week that no one has any “clue of the extent of the story that has to do with his girlfriend” – except for “who’s involved, Duke coaching staff and his agent.” He further alleged:

“Look up and read on Mormon grooming and brainwashing and you’ll find some introductory details in there to connect some dots into the story that is going on here”

Whoa! Daniel then claimed Caitlin “forced” Kyle to “cut off” his family “almost two years ago.” Their mom Becky Filipowski also spoke out about the issue, saying:

“You are opening a two year issue… and she is 28 with an endgame 3 years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS”

She further accused Caitlin of being unable to “find a spouse in her circle so she clawed an immature money maker,” adding:

“Getting ready for the payout and getting his ‘genetic material’. Gotta put a bun in the oven soon”

Jeez…

And get this, they really were together when he was in high school! It is unknown when they started dating exactly. However, Caitlin — who is reportedly 26 now, not 28 — and Kyle went to his senior prom together. She was around 24 at the time, while he was 18, we hope! But as we mentioned, whether they were a couple before he was a legal adult or not is unclear. What makes this whole situation crazier, though? It is speculated online that Caitlin used to be his babysitter! OMG! The claim hasn’t been confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Neither Caitlin nor Kyle have addressed the grooming and brainwashing controversy yet. However, her mother, Amanda Hutchison, broke her silence on the matter this week! She told Dailymail.com on Wednesday that “there will be things forthcoming” and that the couple was staying out of the spotlight amid the “storm” of allegations. Amanda continued:

“What we’ve always said to the kids is, for everything that’s good, if you have faith at all there will be adversaries, there’s always a negative for every positive. So it’s how we weather those storms.”

The mom then reiterated they “are weathering storms,” adding:

“We are all zipped and clipped. Just covering down.”

Umm… OK. One would think she’d have a lot more to say, given the serious accusations against her daughter! At least a denial or something! Unless what Kyle’s family claimed wasn’t exactly false… Amanda went on to promise once again that “clarification would be forthcoming” — though she would not further explain to the outlet what she meant by that. For now, she noted that the situation is “out of my hands” and “in the hands of the PR, within Kyle’s agency and the NBA.” However, the NBA told Dailymail.com they were not involved in the matter. Hmm.

Should we expect Kyle and Caitlin to talk about the concerning allegations from his family sometime in the future? It seems so, at least according to Amanda’s strange statement! Reactions to the update in this wild scandal, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

