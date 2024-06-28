Utah Jazz Draftee Kyle Filipowski's Family Claims He Was Groomed & Brainwashed By His Alleged Former Babysitter Turned Girlfriend And Her 'Mormon' Culture!

This is f**king nuts!

Basketball star Kyle Filipowski‘s shocking NBA draft outcome has unearthed some WILD rumors about his love life — and the claims are coming from his family!

If you don’t know, the former Duke player was expected to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft this week but he was shockingly skipped over. He was ultimately selected as the 32nd pick by the Utah Jazz — which just adds to the craziness, but we’ll have more on that later. The real heart of the matter is the allegations about Kyle’s MUCH older girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison, who has now been accused of grooming and brainwashing him! OMG!!

When Kyle was ignored at the first round of the draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony claimed on the Lowe Post podcast and on NBA Today that a lot of teams had been “talking about” the age gap between the couple — plus concerns about why the athlete has become estranged from his family. Calling it “nonsense,” the insider said on NBA Today:

“NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation. He apparently doesn’t talk to his parents or his brother and it’s a very, very odd situation. I personally don’t understand why it would cause him to drop like this into the second round. There are no questions about his character, but NBA teams are talking about his nerves and his workouts weren’t great. And when they asked him about the situation in interviews the answers they got weren’t satisfactory for them.”

Hmm…

While the insider tried to claim the decisions were mostly based on Kyle’s poor performance, Kyle’s brother and mother reportedly took to X (Twitter) to reveal the REAL tea! An account claiming to be Kyle’s oldest brother Daniel wrote:

“you all don’t have a clue of the extent of the story that has to do with his girlfriend. There’s a story that has been pushed under the table for nearly two years now”

He added that “no one knows [the full story] outside of who’s involved, Duke coaching staff and his agent.” He also was the one to suggest some extra nefarious stuff at play, claiming:

“Look up and read on Mormon grooming and brainwashing and you’ll find some introductory details in there to connect some dots into the story that is going on here”

WHAT!?!?

Daniel also allegedly accused Caitlin of forcing Kyle to cut ties with his family, noting:

“She forced him to cut us off from his life almost two years ago. Sent us an email and everything. Basically the official ‘goodbye letter'”

Wow. Just as concerning, an account claiming to be Kyle’s own mother Becky chimed into the matter, and she was just as concerned, saying:

“You are opening a two year issue… and she is 28 with an endgame 3 years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS”

That last part would at least appear to be true. They met and started dating when he was a high schooler!!! Their first public photo together is at his senior prom!!!

While Caitlin is reportedly 26 right now (despite the mother claiming she is 28) and Kyle is 20, she would have been around 24 at the time of the HS dance — while he was hopefully (fingers crossed) 18. But even if he was a legal adult, the age gap is still huge for that age — and it’s also unclear when they first started dating! BTW, some people on Twitter are even claiming Caitlin used to be his BABYSITTER! Uh, WHAT?!?! The claim hasn’t been fully confirmed yet, but it would certainly make this way more odd!

Reacting to people being shocked about the prom situation, the player’s momma doubled down on allegations against Caitlin, saying:

“Still 6 years older. She couldn’t find a spouse in her circle so she clawed an immature money maker”

She said in another tweet:

“Getting ready for the payout and getting his ‘genetic material’. Gotta put a bun in the oven soon”

Yikes…

So, all this brings us back to the Utah Jazz. If Kyle really is being groomed and brainwashed by his Mormon girlfriend, well, it makes sense why the Utah-based team was the only team not bothered by all the allegations! Utah is the center of Mormon culture! Might he just be getting pulled deeper and deeper into that world?! Oof!

You can see Kyle’s relatives speak out on all of this in the replies to this podcast clip (below):

So far, Kyle and Caitlin have not addressed the controversy.

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

