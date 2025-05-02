Got A Tip?

Kyle Richards’ Daughter Sophia Reveals ‘Hair Loss’ Shocker -- After Taking Weight Loss Drug!

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umasnky’s daughter Sophia is dealing with a difficult issue while on a weight loss medication!

In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, the 25-year-old social media personality revealed she is taking the diabetes/weight loss drug Mounjaro. She started the medication four months ago but started to suffer hair loss over the past few weeks. And it’s not just a few strands a day! No, she’s losing clumps of hair! Sophia explained:

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week. I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say like maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation.”

The real estate agent’s long, brunette hair looks great in the video. Check it out (below):

(c) Sophia Umansky/TikTok

However, Sophia shared shocking videos of what her hair loss looks like! In the clips, there is a bunch of hair around the drain and sticking to the walls of her shower! Take a look (below):

Kyle Richards’ Daughter Sophia Umansky Shows ‘Dramatic Hair Loss’ After Taking Weight Loss Drug
(c) Sophia Umansky/TikTok

Whoa!

According to the Buying Beverly Hills alum, “this is every day” for her lately, and fans are “not even seeing the half of it.” It’s apparently “a lot worse” than it looks in the videos. Sophia further showed just how bad it’s become, sayng that when she runs her hand through her hair throughout the day, “piles” come out. Jeez.

Sophia noted her hair loss is not a “direct result of the medication” but “a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff” instead. When the reality star began using Mounjaro, she said she only focused on “eating enough” food rather than making sure she got plenty of vitamins and protein into her diet. Moving forward, Sophia has “been putting an effort into” that, as well as trying out different supplements to help fix her current problem.

Hopefully, her new routine works out! You can watch her video (below):

@sophiakylieee

taking hair loss remedy recommendations ????

♬ original sound – Sophia Umansky

We are wishing Sophia all the best on this health journey! What are your reactions to her hair loss reveal, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Sophia Umansky/TikTok, Bravo/YouTube]

May 02, 2025 10:00am PDT

