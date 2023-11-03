Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Leaning On Each Other Amid Marriage Troubles!

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are always there for each other!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have BOTH been experiencing troubles in their marriages. Kyle separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, following a challenging year in their marriage. Meanwhile, reports claimed Dorit and her hubby, Paul “PK” Kemsley, also were separating. Not only that, they were reportedly living in two different residences amid their split! Oof.

Related: Kyle Richards Needed ‘Freedom And Some Space’ From Mauricio!

The couple shut down the breakup rumors. Dorit and PK insisted they “have not separated” nor “planning to do so” anytime soon. But they did ‘fess up to having “some challenging years” in their marriage, which they “openly” talk about on Season 13 of RHOBH.

It’s wild to think the two co-stars are going through such similar circumstances. But on the bright side, they have each other to help get through it! While experiencing these rough patches, Dorit shared with People that she and Kyle have been leaning on each other for support more than ever before. In fact, the pals constantly “see one another” and “go out for dinner” together:

“As far as Kyle and I going through issues in our marriage at the same time, which is rather bizarre, we have been very supportive to one another. She’s a very supportive friend and I’m a very supportive friend. She lives close to me, so it’s been nice to have her.”

Despite these situations being “not nice,” the 47-year-old reality star shared it’s been helpful to have a “friend that can understand and that you can lean on and talk to,” adding:

“That’s been really nice.”

It’s important to have a support system during difficult times like these! Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]