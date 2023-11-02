Kyle Richards Admits She Needed ‘Freedom & Some Space’ From Mauricio Umansky!

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage troubles were front and center during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

During a conversation with Dorit Kemsley, the 54-year-old reality star opened up about her strained relationship with Mo. Her co-star picked up on some vibes from Kyle that something was bothering her, leading the Halloween star to share:

“I think in the past six months I’ve had a rough time.”

Part of the reason for the “rough” few months? Her marriage. Even Dorit had noticed the couple weren’t spending a lot of time together or posting pictures of each other on social media anymore. She even asked if Kyle had any thoughts about not staying with Mauricio, to which the actress admitted:

“I feel like I needed a little freedom. Freedom and some space.”

“Freedom” to do what? With whom??

However, PK Kemsley’s wife still felt “like there is something you are not telling me.” Oof. Dorit wasn’t the only one picking up strange vibes from Kyle and Mauricio! Even her mother-in-law Estella questioned if there was trouble in paradise between them during a 15th birthday party for their daughter Portia! At one point, she asked Kyle if everything was fine between the pair as she noticed the headlines about the divorce rumors. While the Bravolebrity insisted things were okay, Estella wasn’t buying it! She mentioned:

“Every time I open Google there is something about you guys separating, divorcing, whatever. Generally, I don’t believe these things, but it’s too much.”

But Kyle still brushed off the comment, saying “people started the rumor” after she was caught without her wedding ring. In a confessional, she further explained she had taken the sparkler off because she was lifting weights. However, Kyle did confess once again it’s be “rough” between her and Mauricio. More than that, she explained they haven’t been on the same page for a while:

“This is what people talk about when they go through a rough time. Well, here we are. It’s been rough. I think he’s poured his heart and soul into The Agency. So it’s the other woman.”

Yikes. Of course, we know Kyle and Mauricio are separated now, they’ve finally come out with it. And we expect to see more of how they got to that point as the RHOBH season continues to air! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills/Peacock]