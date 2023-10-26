Kyle Richards Says It Was ‘Very Hard To See’ Mauricio Umansky Holding Hands With DWTS Partner -- But She Initiated Separation!

Kyle Richards is getting honest about her estranged relationship with Mauricio Umansky.

Following the premiere of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, the 54-year-old stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night to spill some deets about where she and Mauricio stand… after THOSE pics surfaced.

ICYMI, the Buying Beverly Hills star was spotted out and about with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater on Sunday — but the two definitely seemed more than friendly. In the photos, they were seen HOLDING HANDS while walking and talking. An eyewitness even claimed to have seen them kiss, but that’s definitely just speculation. The hand holding, however, is a hard truth — one that Kyle is struggling to come to terms with.

The mother of four revealed that after seeing the pics, she was “taken aback.” She explained:

“That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings.”

Andy then asked what was on everyone’s mind: if Kyle believes there’s something “going on” between them. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Mauricio claimed Emma was just comforting him, but that Kyle didn’t exactly buy it. She told Andy:

“Well, I just don’t think you hold hands like that. I don’t know if anything is happening yet … obviously there’s something there. Listen, I love him very much, and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me.”

She then admitted that was, in fact, the reason she deleted her supportive Instagram post for his DWTS run, but added, “But I also voted for them.” Watch the full clip (below):

Paris Hilton’s aunt has been wrapped up in her own romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade, but we definitely haven’t seen any PDA pics like those of Mauricio’s move here…

As far as who initiated the split, Kyle also revealed an interesting detail about that:

“It originated from me.”

She added that when the news first came out, it was really “devastating for the whole family,” but that she and her estranged hubby still live under the same roof — albeit in different rooms. Innerestingly enough, she says she let him stay in the primary bedroom! She explained:

“It’s very, like, masculine, and the upstairs floor’s like the glam and there’s like, a bed. And I was like, ‘What am I going to do? Put him in a room with flower and pink and velvet?’ No.”

OK then! But, like, she was the one who initiated the split, and then she gets mad over seeing Mauricio moving forward to whatever’s going on with his DWTS partner?! Kyle, girl, if you are the one who pushed for the rift, you have to live with him moving on! Just saying!

Watch the full clip (below):

