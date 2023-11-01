Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky No Longer 'Getting Along' After Hand-Holding -- And He's STILL Making It Worse!

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky are no longer on good terms, all thanks to his rumored romance with his Dancing With the Stars partner! And things between the exes are about to become even more tense due to this odd hint he dropped about Emma Slater after [SPOILER] their time in the ballroom came to an end.

By now you know there have been romance rumors swirling around lately about Mo and the 34-year-old professional dancer after they got caught holding hands while out to dinner together. The 54-year-old real estate agent attempted some damage control by posting a video with Emma and insisting they were only “really good friends.” But sources have come forward to say they had real “chemistry” and a “budding romance between them that is still being figured out.”

Kyle definitely didn’t by there was nothing going on between Mauricio and Emma — she DELETED a supportive post for the DWTS pair! The RHOBH star later told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last week she was “hurt” by the paparazzi photos — but the duo still “are amicable.”

However, things seem to have changed over the past few days! Now, a source for Us Weekly said Kyle and Mauricio “aren’t getting along” due to his close relationship with Emma. Another insider pointed out the ballroom dancer and the Netflix personality have “a highly flirtatious relationship [and] seem a little too close,” which has obviously upset Kyle. Who could blame her? It must be hard to see her estranged husband bonding with another woman, even if she had been the one to initiate the separation! (And even though obviously she is also bonding with another woman…)

What must really twist the knife further for Kyle, though? Another source claimed the whole “catalyst for the separation” in the first place was Mauricio’s wandering eye! Bravo fans know there have been whispers over the years that Mo has cheated on Kyle throughout their marriage. Oof. Of course, we have no idea if the two agreed to allow each other to see other people during their separation. But based on how Kyle reacted to him publicly cozying up to Emma, that does not seem to be the case. So since Mauricio’s alleged wandering eyes haven’t stopped even though their marriage is in crisis, it must be brutal for Kyle!

It’s only going to get worse from here! Mauricio and Emma were kicked off the dancing competition on Tuesday night after performing an Argentine tango to Rockwell’s Halloween party mix staple Somebody’s Watching Me. Clearly, their romance wasn’t helping to secure the votes! Emma gushed about her partner to Us Weekly following the elimination, notably saying they can be “friends” moving forward. Hmm. She expressed:

“Mauricio is a great, great inspirational person. [He’s] such a good supportive friend for me. So it’s been a blessing getting to know him. And now we can be friends forever. So I really very much cherish the fact that you are my dance partner.”

Meanwhile, Mauricio, who was “shocked” by the elimination, promised this wouldn’t be the final dance for him and Emma, saying:

“And this is not our last night on a dance floor.”

Umm… What does this mean? Do they plan to collaborate in the future? Is this a possible hint of hard launching their relationship in the future through dance? What is Mo trying to say here?! He has some explaining to do to fans — and Kyle — now following the weird teaser.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you believe Mauricio was hinting at? Sound OFF (below).

