Kyle Richards Maintains She's Just 'Very Close' Friends With Morgan Wade!

Kyle Richards wants to make it clear she’s (supposedly) just friends with Morgan Wade!

Rumors have been circulating for months that she was romantically involved with country music star. They’ve both gone on to deny the dating rumors, though, and Kyle doesn’t seem to be changing her answer now!!

Related: Kyle Goes OFF On Mauricio For Forbidding Her From Getting Tattoos!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, host Andy Cohen of course asked Kyle all the burning questions fans have about her separation from Mauricio Umansky and her relationship status with Morgan. She didn’t hesitate to shut down the romance rumors once again, insisting the 28-year-old singer is only “one of [her] best, best friends in the world.” She’s even very close to fellow guest Teddi Mellencamp! The RHOBH star explained:

“We’re all very close. I met [Wade] through Instagram. When we met [in person] the first time, [Mellencamp and I] went together. And then we started a group chat.”

She soon became “very, very close” to Morgan because the trio “would speak every morning” as “the first text of the day” since they had “ridiculous” 4:00 a.m. workouts. But nothing is going on between them other than friendship, Kyle insists. Hmm. The Bravolebrity also added:

“When I see these things [online], I’m like, if she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that. I’m with my friends all the time. They don’t pay attention [to that].”

Kyle even claims she and Teddi have been “accused” of being in a relationship together:

“Although they did say that about us, too.”

Kyle may say she’s only friends with Morgan, but their actions speak louder than words! And they aren’t doing anything to stop those romance rumors between the airport pickups and tattoos! Watch for yourself:

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??? Share ’em in the comments down (below)!

[Image via Mauricio Umansky/Morgan Wade/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]