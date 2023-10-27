Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater Trying To 'Tone Down' DWTS Chemistry Amid REAL Romance: SOURCE

Dancing With The Stars fans, prepare for less chemistry between Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater on the dance floor as they try to hide their romance from the public moving forward!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the two were spotted out together on Sunday — but did not seem to be going out as only dance partners and friends! They appeared to be getting a bit too cozy outside of the ballroom! Emma and Mauricio were caught holding hands while walking and talking outside a restaurant. An eyewitness even claimed the pair kissed! Of course, that detail isn’t confirmed for now. But they were caught red-handed on camera holding each other’s hand! Very sus!

Emma and Maurcio have gone on to say they aren’t dating and are only “really good friends.” As for the hand-holding moment? Mo claimed they went to a restaurant for sushi after having an intense and emotional week. While “recapping and summarizing” what happened on the way to their cars, they just grabbed each other’s hand. Yeah… Sure, Jan. Because we all know how we just “forget” to stop holding hands with our co-workers…

Obviously a LOT of folks feel a line was crossed in the intimate moment — including Kyle! The RHOBH star clearly doesn’t feel the interaction is as innocent as they’re making it out to be — and even though she initiated their separation, she was still “hurt” by the photos of Mo and Emma! Apparently enough to delete her post supporting her estranged husband’s Dancing With the Stars gig! She added on Wednesday:

“Well, I just don’t think you hold hands like that. I don’t know if anything is happening yet … obviously there’s something there.”

Well, it sounds like Kyle’s gut feeling is right! This is more than a platonic relationship, per a new report!

According to DailyMail.com, insiders say the duo are in the early stages of a relationship. However, they’re trying to keep their “budding romance” under wraps and “tone down” their chemistry on DWTS from now on after getting caught! The source explained:

“Dancing with the Stars has a long history of actual hookups and showmances that have never been revealed – all of which help to build up ratings. But, with Emma and Mauricio, there is an attraction and chemistry between them that is real. Their recent hand holding was based in that attraction and now that they have been caught, they are going to slow down the chances of getting caught again.”

Whether or not they succeed is a different story! It’s going to be a challenge to hide their chemistry if they get a rumba — AKA the dance of love. They won’t be able to “tone down” anything with that dance!

For now, Emma and Mauricio are figuring out what’s next for them in their relationship, the insider says:

“It is a budding romance between them that is still being figured out. If it becomes more, great. If it reverts to being friends at the end of the show, that is also great.”

Oof. We have to wonder if Kyle and Mauricio agreed to allow each other to see other people during this separation. Because she is acting like she was NOT expecting this!

