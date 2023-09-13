Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Spotted On 'Intimate' Outing At Paris Café -- There Was Lots Of 'Playful Touching'?!

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were seen doing lots of “playful touching” while out in the City of Love! And they still say they’re just friends?!

Eyewitness Chelsea Gérard told Page Six on Tuesday the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was with the country musician on Tuesday morning in a “low-key” café in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, a neighborhood of Paris. Morgan has a show at Les Étoiles on Wednesday night, so that’s presumably why she was in the area. And Kyle, well… she’s making that documentary about her? About having a sweet Parisian date with her..?

According to the insider, they “walked up alone” and “sat at a proper table inside, close together.” While they were seated at a table for four, they decided to sit next to each other and were “constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking.” Chelsea said the whole thing felt “very intimate” and noticed there was a lot of “playful touching” between the two.

“Playful touching”?! Now that sounds pretty flirty for a documentary…

In a comment to the Instagram account @facereality16, the fan also said there was a “je ne sais quoi [elusive quality] to their comfortable intimacy” and insisted their “body language” indicated they are “not just two friends.” Wow! She’s not the first to see them in the wild and be certain they’re dating! Hmm…

Plus, the local added the establishment is “not the kind of spot you go to be seen,” saying the pair were “clearly relaxed” and “weren’t on display.” The duo kept things casual with the reality star in workout clothes while the singer was in a button-down over another shirt and wearing a hat. They also both had sunglasses on, probably trying to keep a low profile. Perhaps that’s why they let their guard down?! They thought nobody would recognize them or see them getting “intimate”!

Interestingly, Kyle took to her IG Story on Wednesday morning to post a video of her and Morgan walking along a bridge while a cameraman tailed them. Maybe they’re still capturing content for the upcoming documentary Kyle’s directing? Even while on romantic strolls?

Either way, this latest sighting doesn’t help shut down the romance rumors they’ve been denying for months now amid marriage troubles for the Bravo personality and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky! Could things really be turning romantic?? Or are they just very physical friends? What do you think? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Kyle Richards/Morgan Wade/Instagram]