Kris Jenner & Former Bodyguard Agree To Settle Sexual Assault Case In Private Arbitration

Kris Jenner’s sexual assault accuser has agreed to settle the matter in private.

As you’ll recall, the Kardashian matriarch’s former bodyguard Marc McWilliams accused the 66-year-old of sexual harassment, including groping his crotch, while he was working for the family from 2017 to 2019.

According to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian gave both parties a year to find an arbitrator (usually a private judge) to listen to both sides of the story and help come up with a settlement or agreement in the case. This gives them until January 6, 2023. Neither Jenner nor McWilliams were in the court for the hearing.

As we’ve reported, Marc, who worked as a rapper before becoming a security guard, sued the KUWTK star in 2020 for $3 million, claiming she often made unwanted sexual advances at him, including grabbing his butt and crotch. He also claimed that she exposed herself to him and that he was fired for declining the advances. Kourtney Kardashian was also name-checked in the legal filing, but she was not accused of any sexual abuse claims.

In a dramatic amendment to the initial filing, McWilliams added even more details about his accusations in February. Most notably, he opened up about a “​​particularly shocking” incident between the duo while in the reality TV personality’s Bentley. On the morning of October 22, 2017, Kris allegedly asked Marc to sit in the front passenger seat beside her while she drove. His attorney Sean Novak then detailed in the document:

“​​She began making comments to plaintiff (McWilliams) of a flirtatious and overtly sexual nature. Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive. She then caused her right hand to move up the upper, inner left thigh and groin, while caressing McWilliams. McWilliams was shocked and offended by the uninvited and overtly sexual contact by Jenner and attempted to shift away from her groping. As he moved his body away from the offensive sexual contact, Jenner’s right hand come into contact with McWilliams’ inner groin and genital area.”

The “outrageous and uninvited” actions, which “at no time did he consent to,” made the guard “emotionally distressed” moving forward. The suit also claimed that the one-time rapper suffered “physical and mental pain….illness….loss of sleep, [and] depression,” among other health issues as a result of Kris’ alleged sexual assault.

Marc asked Kris to stop “repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact” with his. There were many instances where she supposedly “ignored all such requests and persisted with this inappropriate misconduct,” such as:

“Massaging (his) neck, shoulders, arms and back without his consent; Causing her hand to rest on (his) thigh and groin; Causing her pelvis to rub against (his) back and/or rear end without his consent or approval; Causing her hands to come into contact with (his) rear end without his consent nor approval; Exposing portions of her body to (him) in a lewd or suggestive manner.”

Wow… McWilliams, who is Black, also alleged racial and gender discrimination.

The 45-year-old brought up the situation with his former employer’s David Shield Security and Armor Protection Services‘ HR department, though they did not do much. Marc did stop working for Jenner and instead was assigned to Kourtney until he was fired in 2019, at which point he alleges the family began “harassment, intimidation and otherwise threatening misconduct in an effort to dissuade or prevent (him) from bringing any form of action against defendants for their unlawful misconduct.”

At the time of the filing, Jenner’s attorney, Marty Singer, slammed the report, telling the outlet:

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job.”

Whoa… This is definitely a serious case. We hope the parties will be able to come to a fair settlement in the private arbitration.

