Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Confirms Romance With TikTok Star Jaden Hossler!

While Kylie Jenner has entered her single-girl era, her longtime bestie Stassie Karanikolaou seems to have a new man in her life!

There has been chatter for a while that the 25-year-old influencer has been dating TikTok star and Travis Barker’s protégé Jaden Hossler – and it looks like the two finally have confirmed the rumors… with a kiss! On Saturday, the 21-year-old singer posted a picture on Instagram that featured the couple locking lips while taking a mirror selfie. Stas also re-shared the same image on her IG Stories. Swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wonder how Kylie feels about her best friend’s new beau…

It is unknown when the pair became an item, but we can assume they met at one of the many Kardashian-Jenner functions, given that they know two people in the fam! As we mentioned before, speculation about whether they were a thing has been going around for a couple of weeks. It started in January when Jaden posted a video on TikTok where he recorded himself walking up to Stassie at the pool while lip-syncing the viral audio clip:

“Excuse me? Excuse me? Excuse me? Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry.”

For her part, the model smiled at her now-boyfriend. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Social media users went wild over the clip at the time, commenting:

“can we take this as confirmation of their relationship?”

“did u just make it official??”

“Wait so stassie is one of Kylie’s besties, Charlis bf Landon’s dad is dating kourtney, kourt and Kylie are siblings. Hah”

“A beautiful couple”

“u look so happy im actually in tears”

There’s more! On Wednesday, Stassie shared a video on the platform showing her and Jaden trying to open up a bottle of champagne. It was set to an audio that said, “And then there were two.” See (below):

Before Stas and Jaden got together, she was involved with Noah Centineo in 2020. They seemed to confirm their romance in October of that year when they were spotted making out at a Halloween Party. She was also romantically linked to Tyler Cameron and Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey in the past. Meanwhile, Jaden previously dated singer and fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett. They got together shortly after Nessa dumped her then-boyfriend Joshua Richards. However, the duo split in April 2022.

