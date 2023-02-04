Got A Tip?

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Barely-There Bikini In New Instagram Pics!

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Barely-There Bikini In Sizzling New Pics!

Kylie Jenner is thriving in her single-girl era!

The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Friday to drop a series of snapshots  – and she looked absolutely stunning! Giving the camera a smoldering look, Kylie posed in front of a gorgeous background filled with a ton of trees and nature. As for her outfit? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her figure in ultra-cropped sheer brown shirt with a black bikini top underneath and paired with a green paisley miniskirt over some matching bikini bottoms. For her accessories, Kylie included some yellow feathered sandals and a matching oversized bag. The jaw-dropping ensemble is from Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 “Le Raphia” collection.

Instead of penning a lengthy caption for the post, she opted to use a single angel emoji. Ch-ch-check out some of the sexy images HERE or (below)!

(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Gorg!!! And we weren’t the only ones who thought so. Many took to the comments section to praise the pictures, writing:

“Travis is screaming, crying, and throwing up”

“Sheesh what a babe”

“Now every girl is going to get feather shoes”

“im actually obsessed wtf”

“Slayyyy”

“so gorgeous”

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]

Feb 03, 2023 16:05pm PDT

