Kylie Jenner Stuns In Barely-There Bikini In New Instagram Pics!

Kylie Jenner is thriving in her single-girl era!

The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Friday to drop a series of snapshots – and she looked absolutely stunning! Giving the camera a smoldering look, Kylie posed in front of a gorgeous background filled with a ton of trees and nature. As for her outfit? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her figure in ultra-cropped sheer brown shirt with a black bikini top underneath and paired with a green paisley miniskirt over some matching bikini bottoms. For her accessories, Kylie included some yellow feathered sandals and a matching oversized bag. The jaw-dropping ensemble is from Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 “Le Raphia” collection.

Instead of penning a lengthy caption for the post, she opted to use a single angel emoji. Ch-ch-check out some of the sexy images HERE or (below)!

Gorg!!! And we weren’t the only ones who thought so. Many took to the comments section to praise the pictures, writing:

“Travis is screaming, crying, and throwing up” “Sheesh what a babe” “Now every girl is going to get feather shoes” “im actually obsessed wtf” “Slayyyy” “so gorgeous”

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]