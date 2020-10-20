Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Sparks Romance Rumors With Noah Centineo After Romantic Dinner Date!

Kylie Jenner‘s best friend is making her own set of headlines after a Monday night dinner date in West Hollywood with a celeb led to some raised eyebrows and surprised reactions!

Stassie Karanikolaou may have a new man in her life, as she was photographed by paparazzi cameras leaving Craig’s in WeHo alongside none other than To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo! Whoa!

There were no obvious signs of PDA caught on camera, but the pics alone tell a story, considering the pair were dressed to kill, out at a romantic hotspot, and they left together in the same car. (BTW, you can see some of the photos from last night’s outing HERE.)

It’s interesting the 22-year-old was even spotted with a star like Centineo because rumors have long dogged these two online! Though they’d never been previously seen out and about together, back in June, Noah commented on one of Stassie’s Instagram photos — and Kylie’s BFF replied! Dozens of fans jumped in noting the flirtatious feeling of those comments as they happened, and even though neither party commented on their relationship status even then, the stage was set for rumors to swirl.

Another footnote worth mentioning: if you look closely at Monday’s snaps, you can see Stassie with a ring on THAT finger. Wait, what?! We’re not saying these two got hitched, of course, but it’s ironic considering there’s been long-standing fan talk that the IG star and the Fosters alum secretly tied the knot in Vegas at the start of this month!!! Reps for both stars have denied those claims, and it appears to be incorrect fan speculation, but it’s a wild coincidence to throw that out there a few weeks ago and now see a ring on her left hand.

Can this duo’s followers maybe give us some guidance into where the stock market is headed next, then?! LOLz!!!

At the very least, both stars here are reportedly single and very much ready to mingle. As you’ll probably recall, Centineo broke up with his girlfriend Alexis Ren back in April. Stassie had briefly been linked to Bachelorette hunk Tyler Cameron in late 2019, too, but that never got confirmed and things eventually fizzled there.

No official word yet on their possible relationship status, but we’re all for it! What do U think about Stassie and Noah together, Perezcious readers? Is this an item? Could they already low-key be one without us officially knowing it?! And seriously, what’s up with that ring on Stassie’s left hand?!?!

So many questions… sound OFF with your comments and opinions down (below)!

