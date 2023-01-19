The Real Reason Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Aren’t Together Right Now’!

We’re finally getting some more details about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s split!

In case you haven’t been keeping up, news broke earlier this month that the pair broke up once again. A source told Us Weekly that Kylie and Travis were supposed to spend the holidays together. However, the 25-year-old beauty mogul ended up going to Aspen, Colorado, with their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, her sister Kendall Jenner, and some friends — no Travis. The insider shared at the time:

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

No reasons were given for the split, and neither Kylie nor Travis addressed it. But now, a new Entertainment Tonight report is giving some insight into why the two are “off again. Before anyone asks, no, it is not because of those cheating allegations from the 31-year-old rapper’s reputed ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar! Instead, a source confirmed to the outlet on Wednesday that they’re just “on a break” from their relationship — no mention of a huge cheating scandal blowout.

Related: Facetune Reads Kylie Jenner To Filth!!!

As for the reason they’re over right now? The insider said it all came down to their lifestyle differences at the moment causing some problems in their romance, explaining:

“Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that’s been a big issue. With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

But there’s a bright side for those who still ship Kylie and Travis together. It sounds like there’s still plenty of hope the former couple will rekindle their relationship in the future. The near future even. The source added:

“The two have had an up and down relationship, and although they aren’t together right now, it doesn’t mean it’s over for good.”

Sounds like it’s just another “off again.” What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are Kylie and Travis over for good this time? Or are they OTP destined to repeat the pattern forever? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]