Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Being Called Out For Breaking Makeup Lab Safety Protocol!

Don’t mess with Kylie Jenner and her business!

As we previously reported, the 24-year-old makeup mogul faced some backlash once again, but this time not over her unnecessary usage of her private jet. It all started when she shared several photos and videos of herself “creating” some new products for Kylie Cosmetics in a testing laboratory in Milan, Italy, while wearing only a lab coat.

Related: Does Kylie Have Pregnancy On The Brain?!

No, we don’t mean she was posing au naturel but for a little white jacket; it’s just that The Kardashians star didn’t have on any other protective gear on like goggles or gloves while dealing with chemicals. Plus her long, brown hair was down while she looked into the breakers and worked with different materials. All of this is a BIG no-no when it comes to working with chemicals! Many were quick to point out on social media how unsafe and unsanitary the whole situation was, including makeup artist and cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett. He took to his Instagram account to put Kylie on blast, writing:

“I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I’m calling out their cosmetic queen…but WTF @kyliejenner. I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES.”

He then slammed the momma of two for “gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics.” Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

Yeesh! He really went in on her! And in case you were wondering, no, Kylie won’t stand for it! It’s Kevin who needs to wear protective gear now because gurl clapped back hard!

Taking to the comments section on Thursday, she defended herself by explaining the content was not taken in a manufacturing facility and she would “never bypass sanitary protocols”:

“kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree. this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk!”

And then she went from defense to offense, blasting:

“shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Shortly after she replied, Kevin doubled down on his criticisms of the reality star, slamming her again for “gaslighting” him:

“So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back , wearing a @weareregi lab coat? But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility? It’s a personal space? Wow, there’s some serious gaslighting going on here.”

He added in another comment:

“@kyliejenner shame on me? NO, shame on you or whoever takes care of your social media for trying to gaslight everyone into thinking I’m the one to blame. Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on.”

And just when you thought the situation would end there, Kylie hit back once again, joking (maybe?!) that this Kevin had ruined her dog’s name for her!

@kjbennettbeauty oh were you there kevin ? ugh now i have to change my dogs name

Ouch! He went on to ask if she was “seriously going to lie and then troll me” before continuing in a follow-up comment:

“Are you a cosmetic developer? Do you know how strict sanitation protocols are in responsible labs? I do. So if you don’t want your feelings hurt, don’t break rules that protect people’s safety because you want a photo-op and your privilege gives you leverage. And don’t lie about it when you get called out.”

So much back and forth drama! And for what? We mean, we all know Kylie wasn’t actually creating anything. She was simply doing a photo op for content! This doesn’t even need to be said, right?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think the criticism was necessary? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]