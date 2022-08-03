Khloé Kardashian Subtly Acknowledges Taylor Swift & Kylie Jenner Private Jet Scandal In HIGHlarious Way!

Khloé Kardashian is in on the joke!

The Revenge Body alum took to Instagram this week to co-sign a funny post about the private jet travel scandal that has engulfed Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner. The take Khloé “liked” on the social media app has a very KarJenner-related flare. Can y’all guess who it’s about??

Related: Lamar Odom Wants A Baby With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian?!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Life of Kylie alum was called out by climate change activists last month over super-short private plane trips around El Lay. But tensions heightened across social media after it was later reported that the Teardrops On My Guitar singer was actually the worst celebrity air travel polluter!!

Both Kylie and Taylor have been taking a LOT of heat online for their trips. But at least one account thinks it’s a conspiracy! And that’s where Khloé’s IG “like” comes into play!

On Tuesday, a KarJenner fan account posted a clip of Kris Jenner sitting down for an interview during the fam’s reality TV run in which the momager introduces herself as “Kris f**king Jenner.” Along with the clip, the account wrote this tongue-in-cheek caption:

“Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

Here’s the exact post Khloé double-tapped, pulled via a second KarJenner fan TikTok account:

Oh nooooo!

That is exactly the type of conspiracy Kris has often been credited with in the past, whether true or not — misdirecting media attention to get members of her family out of unwanted controversies! There’s a second layer to this, too. As y’all know well, Taylor’s relationship with the KarJenner fam is not the greatest. Granted, that all stems from old scandalous interactions with Kim Kardashian and her now-ex-husband Kanye West. Even so… is there still bitterness there?!

Of course, Khloé’s like could be nothing. It is a funny post. But maybe this is a subtle way for the fam to circle the wagons against Taylor by using the private plane probs??

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]