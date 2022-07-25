Does Kylie Jenner Have Pregnancy On The Brain??

Kylie Jenner is apparently making it known that she’s got babies on the brain!

The 24-year-old superstar took to the comments section of partner Travis Scott‘s most recent Instagram post. With her baby-related message on the posted pic, she got fans and followers all in a tizzy. And she didn’t even use any words to do it!!

It all started on Sunday, when the Sicko Mode rapper told his 46 million IG followers that he “got there in a New York minute” while posting this pic:

Seems simple enough! And yet the top comment on the pic came from Kylie, who decided to drop into the emoji realm to share her reaction.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul used a face with its tongue out and FOUR pregnant woman emojis! Wait, what?! Why?? Should we know something about this couple’s future family planning or something??

Ch-ch-check out Kylie’s take on Travis’ new snap (below):

Whoa!!!

Like we said, does this mean the duo are thinking about baby no. 3 soon or something? And since there are four pregnant woman emojis… could they be talking twins??? Or even more babies in the future?!

It’s all speculation, of course. It could be she’s just letting him know he’s figuratively making her want to have another of his babies.

The Astroworld rapper proved he was just as emoji-savvy as Kylie btw. In response, Travis shared three running-man emojis with clouds of smoke coming from behind. Clearly, he’s ready to run to his lovely lady at a moment’s notice!

Down in the comments, fans flipped out over the emoji exchange. Here are just a few of the thousands of reactions posted in regards to the A-list back-and-forth:

“Again?” “yaaaaaaaay more for Kylie” “the f**k this supposed to mean” “r u pregnant? i mean, again?” “Do u want another Bby or are u pregnant” “kylie wants another one” “Another already?”

What can we even say to that, Perezcious readers?! Travis and Kylie recently welcomed their second child, of course. So parenthood has been top priority for the reality TV star and the world-famous rapper.

Maybe Kylie is just having fun with the social media world. Or, perhaps she’s trying to divert even more attention away from her recent shocking private jet controversy. Certainly there has been quite a bit going on in her world lately!

What do y’all make of this new emoji interaction?? Think there are more babies in the future for these two?!

Sound OFF with your take on Travis and Kylie down in the comments (below)…

