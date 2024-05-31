Kylie Jenner Isn’t As Tight With Former Bestie Jordyn Woods As You Might Think…

Although Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are friends still years after the messy Tristan Thompson scandal, they are NOT as close as they once were!

As Perezcious readers know, the pals went through a rough patch in their relationship when Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend kissed Jordyn at a party in 2019. After a long freeze between them, Kylie and Jordyn only started publicly hanging out again last year. However, we later learned the two women “always stayed in touch” after the scandal. Now, the makeup mogul shared more insight into where they stand in their friendship these days! And let’s just say things aren’t the same!

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kylie told Khloé that she ran into Jordyn while in France for Paris Fashion Week. While discussing the trip, she admitted that the pair is not as tight anymore! That said, it’s still all love between them! Kylie explained:

“I saw Jordyn again in Paris. It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. I think we talk once a month. I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over. Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever — and now it’s over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore.”

“More healthy distance”?! That is a far cry from how the once-inseparable pair used to be! We mean, they used to live together! Jordyn was practically an unofficial member of the KarJenner fam! That is how close they were until everything fell apart! We guess it must have been too hard to bounce back to that level of closeness after a huge betrayal. But no matter what happened, Khloé doesn’t want to prevent Kylie from having a friendship with Jordyn ever:

“I’ve always told you I never want you to have regrets in life and I for sure never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever. I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone.”

What a supportive sister! In a confessional, Kylie expressed she was “happy” the world got to see “how pure Khloé’s heart is” even though she was hurt by the situation at the end of the day:

“She was like, ‘You need to do whatever makes you happy. There’s nothing more important to me than you and your happiness,’ and she’s just very special and I wish more people knew how special she was.”

For Koko, the past is truly in the past. She even revealed that she is “frustrated” at this point by the obsession over the drama with Jordyn! Khloé said:

“They’re always pinning the girls against one another and there’s actually no beef. I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie and we’re not like that. We’re just living. We’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.”

It sounds like Kylie and Khloé want everyone to move on from the drama at this point! But will they?! Thoughts, y’all?? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu, GQ Sports/YouTube]