Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Recreates ICONIC King Kylie Era Look!

We’re having major mother-daughter déjà vu!

Kylie Jenner delighted fans on Thursday when she took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her 7-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, recreating one of her most ICONIC looks!

Fans will know the fashionista has never failed to serve looks, but particularly during her King Kylie era in the mid-to-late 2010s! The Kylie Lip Kits, the unique fashion, and the eye-catching wigs made for PEAK pop culture at the time… And her daughter is now catching on!

In a Story post, Kylie shared a polaroid snapshot of Stormi wearing THE iconic orange wig Kylie made famous in 2016! See (below):

OMG! What a full circle moment for the momma! The 28-year-old also shared a throwback reference photo of herself donning the wig at the time.

Amazing! Like mother, like daughter! We guess this is one fashion piece Stormi DOES approve of! Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & TikTok]