Did Kylie Jenner Hint At Timothée Chalamet Engagement During Red Carpet Debut?? See The Clues!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their big red carpet debut this week — but did it include a hint at their future together??

The hawt couple were adorably affectionate as they stepped out together for photos ahead of the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday. They looked so loved-up as they smiled for the flashing lights in elegant, matching black get-ups. But upon closer inspection, fans think they spotted a hint at a much bigger step forward than a first carpet together! They think there were clues the couple is ENGAGED! OMG!

The Kardashians star wore hardly any jewelry alongside her slim-fitting black dress — but she did have on some eye-catching Schiaparelli earrings, including a pair of cuff earrings that were shaped like gold hands. But not just plain ol’ hands. One of them had on a diamond ring!! The other had a pearl at the bottom.

Kylie made a point to really highlight them in her glam shots on Instagram. Ch-ch-check it out:

It’s like she wanted fans to spot the tiny detail — and they did!

Pointing out the bling in a Reddit thread, a fan wondered:

“Do we think Kylie is engaged?”

Another chimed in:

“Bling on that gold hand has me thinking…”

That’s not the only clue, either. In the same IG carousel, the reality star shared a selfie of her wearing a teardrop-shaped diamond engagement ring… only it was on the pinky finger of her right hand — pretty far from that finger. Still, she’s really putting an emphasis on diamond rings right now!

Does this mean something — could she be teasing a proposal? Or was she just digging the bling? Or, perhaps, she was dropping Timmy some hints? Hmm.

We’ve heard reports that the actor has been ring shopping and is eager to get down on one knee — despite conflicting reports about his fam’s thoughts on his significant other. But any feud rumors feel pretty insignificant next to how awfully happy they looked to be out together. Could that be another reason for their decision to finally go red carpet official? Maybe she secretly said yes and they’re ready to go even more public? Guess we’ll have to wait and see…

What do YOU think? Was this a hint? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kylie Jenner/Instagram]