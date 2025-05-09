Timothée Chalamet Pulls Away From Kylie Jenner Kiss On TV: 'So Embarrassing For Her'

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner had a little cringe moment this week!



On Wednesday, the pair finally made their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards at Cinecitta Studios in Rome, where the 29-year-old actor received the David Award for Cinematic Excellence. They looked so loved up on the step and repeat, but once inside for the award show? Kylie and Timothée suffered a bit of an awkward moment, and it was all caught on camera!

When the Dune star was announced as the winner, he jumped from his seat and leaned in to give his girlfriend a quick peck on the lips. Ky appeared to go in for another congratulatory kiss, but Timothée had other plans! He pulled away and moved on to shake hands with two guys sitting behind him before making his way onto the stage to accept the honor! Ouch! See it (below):

Oof! Timmy left her hanging! Fans couldn’t help but share their secondhand embarrassment over the sitch on Reddit afterward, saying:

“Ah the kiss pull away moment is so embarrassing for her.” “The ICK I felt during this video.” “No chemistry whatsoever. And he can’t even fake it.”

Hmm. We don’t know about that! They seemed to have plenty of chemistry on the carpet and at a Lakers game recently! But what are YOUR thoughts about the kiss mishap, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]