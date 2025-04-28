Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death

Got A Tip?

Kylie Jenner Says She's Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn't Getting Easier' Months After Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's Death

Oh, this is so sad.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner opened up about how she is coping with the death of her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who died unexpectedly in February at just 34. His cause of death is still unknown, but his sister Gris told Us Weekly that he had been diagnosed with gastritis months before his death and had been sick for a while.

Over the weekend, the model shared a video of her with the beauty guru dated October 28, 2024. In the since-deleted video, the pals hang in a hotel room when Kylie notices a curtain has been braided. She asks Jesus if he did that, and he replies, “Yeah, I got bored.”

This throwback appears to have been prompted by a recent episode of The Kardashians when Khloé complimented Kylie during her appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards last October. As the clip went viral, Ky looked back at the BTS of her glam session. She captioned her post:

“Found this video from that day. I thought I could get through today without crying, but the ache of missing you hit all over again. Grief isn’t getting easier it’s just getting lonelier. Why aren’t you here. ever first without you hurts sm @jesushair”

Aw! That’s so hard.

(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It is very difficult to lose a friend, especially in such a sudden way. We’re sending her love, and we hope she has plenty of support amid this mourning process.

[Image via Hulu/YouTube & Kylie Jenner/Instagram]

Apr 28, 2025

