Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

MGK Finally Addresses Those Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors! Sophie Turner Hits Back As Mom-Shamer Argues She's 'Forgotten' She Has Kids After Enjoying Girls' Night! Did Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Split?! He Snubs Her Birthday After She Posts Two Breakup Songs! Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Share Adorable Coupled-Up Date Night Pics From Lil Dicky's Wedding! LOOK! Brandon Blackstock’s Brother Pens Emotional Tribute After His Death: 'We Will Always Miss You' Fans Slam Kourtney Kardashian For Having Son Rocky On A Boat Without Life Vest!  Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Breaks Silence On His Sudden Death: 'This Was His Time' Adult Film Star Lina Bina Dead At Just 24 Years Old Glee Star HILARIOUSLY Calls Out 'Pathetic Loser' Dean Cain For Joining ICE David Beckham Reaching Out To Brooklyn With This Move? Or Throwing Shade?? Dave Portnoy Calls Out 'Absolute Psychopath' Zach Bryan For Dating A Girl Who Looks EXACTLY Like Ex Brianna Chickenfry! Brooke Hogan Denies Having 'Beef' With Dad Hulk's Wife Sky Daily! 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shares NEW Birthday Pics WITHOUT Timothee Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors! Where IS He??

Kylie Jenner Shares NEW Birthday Pics Amid Timothee Chalamet Breakup Rumors! So Then Where IS He??

Oh no…

Things between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet already weren’t looking too promising. As we previously reported, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul celebrated her birthday by posting a tribute to herself… while her beau of two years was posting promo for his new movie. These two are red carpet official, and not even a little Instagram Stories post for his leading lady?

Not to mention, the 28-year-old has been listening to breakup songs lately, too. It’s really looking bad for Kylothée… and The Kardashians star’s new post is only furthering fear of the worst.

Related: Kylie & Stormi Get Glam With Mommy-Daughter Makeup Tutorial

On Monday, Kylie took to her IG to share a carousel of pics from her birthday celebrations. It looked super fun, with cake, her fam, and her kiddos around — and even some funny paintings of her classic “rise and shine” meme. The only problem? Timmy Tim is not present. Oof.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Birthday Party Photos 1
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Instagram Birthday Party Photos 5
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Instagram Birthday Party Photos 4
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Instagram Birthday Party Photos 3
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Instagram Birthday Party Photos 2
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

No Timmy in sight… Maybe that’s why there were a couple pics where she seemed to be going for a lonely walk…

Kylie Jenner Instagram Birthday Party Photos 6
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Instagram Birthday Party Photos 7
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Cue the sad walking away music? In her caption, Kylie didn’t mention her man either! She wrote:

“best birthday ever!!!!!!! I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!!”

“Family and friends.” Not lovers. Not friends of the boy- variety. Huh.

See the full post for yourself HERE.

Yikes. Of course this isn’t a confirmation, things could be fine between them! But with the evidence presented, we wouldn’t get our hopes up, if we were you…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 11, 2025 13:00pm PDT

Share This