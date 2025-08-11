Kylie Jenner Shares NEW Birthday Pics WITHOUT Timothee Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors! Where IS He??

Oh no…

Things between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet already weren’t looking too promising. As we previously reported, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul celebrated her birthday by posting a tribute to herself… while her beau of two years was posting promo for his new movie. These two are red carpet official, and not even a little Instagram Stories post for his leading lady?

Not to mention, the 28-year-old has been listening to breakup songs lately, too. It’s really looking bad for Kylothée… and The Kardashians star’s new post is only furthering fear of the worst.

On Monday, Kylie took to her IG to share a carousel of pics from her birthday celebrations. It looked super fun, with cake, her fam, and her kiddos around — and even some funny paintings of her classic “rise and shine” meme. The only problem? Timmy Tim is not present. Oof.

No Timmy in sight… Maybe that’s why there were a couple pics where she seemed to be going for a lonely walk…

Cue the sad walking away music? In her caption, Kylie didn’t mention her man either! She wrote:

“best birthday ever!!!!!!! I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!!”

“Family and friends.” Not lovers. Not friends of the boy- variety. Huh.

Yikes. Of course this isn’t a confirmation, things could be fine between them! But with the evidence presented, we wouldn’t get our hopes up, if we were you…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]