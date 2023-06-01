Kylie Jenner Seen Without Any Protective Gear At Makeup Lab On The Kardashians Following ‘Unsanitary’ Backlash!

Clearly, Kylie Jenner hasn’t learned her lesson from the backlash she faced last year over not wearing any protective gear while in her makeup manufacturing facility.

For those who don’t know, the 25-year-old makeup mogul was slammed in August 2022 when she posted several photos and videos of herself seemingly “creating” new products for her company Kylie Cosmetics at a lab in Milan. The issue? In the images, she only wore a lab coat — and no goggles, gloves, hairnet, or other protective gear while working with the materials.

All of that is a huge no, no when it comes to working in a lab. And social media users – including cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett – were not afraid to call her out for not following “proper sanitation protocols.” She ended up defending herself against the backlash at the time, saying:

“kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree. this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Related: Kylie Jenner ‘Enjoys Dating’ Timothée Chalamet, But…

Obviously, this was nothing more than a photo op. She wasn’t creating an item that would go out to the public soon. But you would think after getting so much negative feedback that Kylie wouldn’t make the mistake of showing herself without any gear on in the lab on The Kardashians, right? Whelp, we guess she doesn’t care what people have to say!

During Thursday’s episode of the reality series, viewers saw Kylie visit her makeup brand’s lab in Milan. While there, she was seen without any gloves on and her long hair was hanging loose as she worked with different products on the floor. She also wasn’t wearing any sort of PPE. Meanwhile, other employees who watched the reality star in the lab could be seen in head-to-toe lab gear – including hair nets and face masks. So clearly, it must be a rule for the workers to sport the proper protective equipment. But not for Kylie and her group we guess…

At one point during her visit, Kylie could be seen placing a beaker filled with foundation up to her mouth and saying:

“I kind of want to drink it.”

Another moment showed her using a spatula to spread the product around on the back of her hand before placing the tool back into the beaker. Yikes! She also could be seen working with some big equipment, mixing ingredients, and testing out other items on her face.

Once again, we doubt Kylie was actually making products that were to be sold to customers. But you would think while handling chemicals and going near machinery, she would have followed the basic safety guidelines and wore some sort of protective gear like the other employees. She at least could have tied her hair back just in case because you never know what could happen. But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu]