Kylie Jenner ‘Enjoys Dating’ Timothée Chalamet, BUT…

Kylie Jenner just wants to have fun.

We’ve been reporting for over a month now that the makeup mogul and Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet are casually seeing each other, and by the sound of the latest report, she’s not too innerested in moving beyond that — at least for now.

An insider close to The Kardashians star told People Monday that while the two haven’t put a label on things, they do enjoy spending time together when they’re both in El Lay. But, at the end of the day, the mother of two’s priorities are elsewhere. The source shared:

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom.”

As it should be! We’re sure Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, need all the extra attention in the world since the 25-year-old and baby daddy Travis Scott split back in January. If you don’t remember, focusing on the kiddos was among one of the main reasons Ky and Trav called it quits. A source shared at the time of their separation:

“With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

At least she’s staying consistent!

As for her relationship with Timmy, they also seem to be consistent about their low-key dynamic, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight last month:

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

So cute! Not long after that, a separate source shared with Us Weekly that the pair talk daily:

“Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

The insider also revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is letting the Dune star “take the lead” in their casual fling:

“She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him. At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her.”

We think it’s pretty safe to say that we’ll likely see Kylie’s SUV pulling up at Timmy’s again in the near future! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you a Kyothée shipper?? Let us know in the comments down below!

