Turns Out Timothée Chalamet DID Do Something 'Special' For Kylie Jenner's Birthday Despite Long Distance!

So, Timothée Chalamet didn’t leave his girl Kylie Jenner hanging on her birthday after all!

Earlier this month, The Kardashians star sparked concerns online when she posted two breakup songs before Timmy totally ignored her birthday, despite posting something different on his Instagram anyway. The model then threw a birthday bash, and the actor was nowhere to be seen.

We soon learned his absence was due to filming Dune: Part 3 in Hungary. The 28-year-old just visited her boyfriend, so all seems to be good. But why no shout-out on her birthday?? Especially if he was active online that day? Well, it turns out he didn’t feel like he needed to do that — he was already doing so much BTS!

A source just told Us Weekly on Thursday that the A Complete Unknown star DID do something to make his partner feel “special” on the big day! The insider shared:

“Timothée went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday. He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel very special.”

Nice!

But does anyone else find it a little strange that sources are only just now saying this? Why wait until after we know they’ve reunited to finally clear the air? Huh. Maybe this little reunion was a chance for them to hash things out — and after getting back on better terms, they’re backtracking to make Timmy look like a good beau? Just a thought…

Anyways. The insider went on to stress that their romance is fine despite frequent time away from one another, adding:

“They are very much together and don’t need to be in person together every day for it to work. They adore each other and really make it work even with two busy schedules and sometimes not even being in the same time zone.”

In fact, the confidant said this is “one of the healthiest” relationships Ky has ever been in because it’s brought her “a sense of calm and stability that she hasn’t always had in the past.”

“[Timothée] lets Kylie just be herself, and there is no pressure from either of them. They have the same sense of humor and understanding of their two different lives. It just works. Their ability to keep things low-key, even with their high-profile careers, has made the connection feel even more genuine.”

Aw! Sweet!

A second source also confirmed that the pair are “still together and happy” and there’s been “no break” in their two-year relationship. Good! They elaborated:

“He’s on set working, and she has two kids. They have schedules that don’t allow them to see each other every day, but it works for them, and everyone around them sees that. They don’t frequently get spotted together because when they get together, they are able to do it privately most of the time with one-on-one special time.”

At least it’s working for them, that’s what matters most!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share them in the comments (below)!

