Kylie Jenner Recreates Viral 'Rise & Shine' Stormi Meme SIX YEARS LATER With Son Aire!

Kylie Jenner is too funny for this!

In case you don’t remember the totally meme-able moment, back in 2019 the Kylie Cosmetics founder did an office tour for her YouTube channel. At the time, she walked into her then-1-year-old Stomi Webster‘s room, where she sang “rise and shine” to her crib. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself around the 15:24 mark (below):

It was an overnight viral meme! You seriously couldn’t scroll anywhere without seeing it! And now, she’s recreated it — this time with her son, Aire.

In a new TikTok Friday, the business mogul wrote:

“had to recreate rise and shine w aire in the same spot at my office”

In the clip, we can see Kylie lay her 3-year-old down in the crib and sing the same “rise and shine” song to him. See for yourself (below):

@kyliejenner had to recreate rise and shine w aire in the same spot at my office ???????? ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kylie Jenner/TikTok/YouTube]