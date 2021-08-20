Fans Think Kylie Jenner Will Officially Announce Pregnancy Next Month At Met Gala!

Could Kylie Jenner have inadvertently been one-upped by Caitlyn Jenner when it comes to making her big pregnancy reveal?!

Sources are coming forward out of the woodwork on this beautiful Friday reporting how Kylie is supposedly pregnant with baby no. 2! And while nothing has been confirmed yet by the reality TV star herself, we can’t help but think that Caitlyn’s comments caught on video during a NorCal public event might have tipped the scales against Kylie being able to surprise the world with some stunning reveal.

Womp, womp!

Well now, judging by all the sources coming forward with Kylie pregnancy allegations, fans are starting to pick up on Caitlyn’s possible f**k-up and running with it. And there’s one BIG date circled on the calendar for them: September 13, when the Met Gala goes down!

It turns out that more than a few Twitter users and other KarJenner fans and followers believe the 24-year-old mom to Stormi Webster had initially been planning on using the Met Gala as her big reveal point for the second pregnancy. And had Caitlyn not jumped the gun, well, Kylie would’ve had her own “break the internet” moment, like this person contemplated (below):

I bet Kylie Jenner wanted to make her pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala but TMZ ruined pic.twitter.com/DprBYZD5KM — BabyJasmin???? (@godbritbrit) August 20, 2021

Others took a more direct tact:

kylie jenner to caitlyn rn pic.twitter.com/LW4QySceQk — LIL BITCH (@cacasmiddlename) August 20, 2021

LOLz!

And they were far from alone, TBH.

Here are just a few more of the huge handful of reactions coming in from Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans when it comes to Kylie’s potential pregnancy reveal:

“So the rumor is that Kylie is going to show up at the Met Gala in September with her belly showing as an announcment. Lets start placing bets.” “If kylie is pregnant, i’m imagining using the met gala as her announcement. Like her designer is designing a dress to make it an over the top moment to announce her pregnancy bc the devil works hard but kris jenner works harder.” “hear me out, kylie is gonna announce her pregnancy at the met gala” “Caitlyn ruined her plans. Now she can’t surprise us at the met or with the Kylie baby launch” “The question is, will Kylie come online and claim the rumor is not true??? Then reveal the baby @ the met, it will all look so messy”

Of course, that whole thing has been pre-empted at this point — if that even were Kylie’s plan in the first place!

Still, there’s just something about making big, big statements at the Met Gala…

Anyways, unrelated but this is where we’re at with this whole thing, Perezcious readers:

Kris Jenner after leaking that Kylie Jenner is pregnant again: pic.twitter.com/PnwndfIdj5 — Mamba Out ✌????✌???? (@kcjj_04) August 20, 2021

Ha!!!

What do y’all think??

Sound OFF with your take about Kylie’s potential pregnancy — and all this Met Gala talk — down in the comments (below)!

