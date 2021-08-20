Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2!

Amid rumors Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child, sources have come forward to confirm the exciting news!

As we’ve been reporting, it’s been said the KUWTK alum is expecting once again with baby daddy Travis Scott, making 3-year-old Stormi an older sister. According to TMZ, the 24-year-old is in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy, so the parents still don’t know the sexy of the baby. Also, there’s no word on when the baby is due — though if she’s in her first trimester, it’s likely we’ll see the little one in early 2022!

A Page Six insider adds the whole KarJenner crew is “thrilled,” as if Caitlyn Jenner didn’t already clue us into that! In case you missed it, the aspiring politician spilled she has another grandchild on the way, revealing to followers at a public event on Thursday:

“I keep telling the girls, they’re not too excited about this, but I keep saying that I want to go for 30. It’s a nice round number, it’s a round number. And so I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day, so that’s 19. So, we’ve only got ten to go.”

Well, that tracks!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]