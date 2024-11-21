OMG! Watch Kylie Jenner Recreate Kendall's Viral Cucumber Cutting Video!

Got A Tip?

Kylie Jenner is having a go at her older sister — and we love to see it!

On Wednesday morning, the Khy mogul posted a brand-new video to her TikTok account. In the clip, she was shown standing in front of a cutting board with a huge knife in one hand and a big ol’ cucumber in the other. And she was cutting up thin slices of the food for a snack!

Simple and boring, right? Well, maybe — if you’ve forgotten an infamous moment in KarJenner lore! A couple years ago on the fam’s popular Hulu show The Kardashians, Kylie’s older sis Kendall Jenner shot a scene in the kitchen. As momager Kris Jenner looked on in horror, and warned Kenny not to cut herself after getting turned down on a request to bring the chef in to help, the supermodel VERY awkwardly sliced up a cucumber.

Related: Kylie & Kendall Jenner’s Sister Halloween Costume Is What Dreams Are Made Of!

At the time, fans couldn’t believe how halting the 818 Tequila mogul was in cutting up something so simple. Re-live the moment (below) in case you’ve forgotten all about it:

And now, it’s Kylie’s turn!!

The mom of two starred in her own HIGHlarious TikTok recreation of the cucumber debacle, complete with the exact same audio of Kendall’s and Kris’ voices overlaid throughout. And it’s incredible!! Slicing, dicing, and cutting up her older sis!

@kyliejennerKHY HOLIDAY just dropped on khy.com ????

♬ original sound – KUWTK

In the comments, Kendall acknowledged the trolling and quipped that Kylie “taught me everything I know.” At least she can finally make fun of herself over this situation now, years later! Ha!

Thoughts?! Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu/Kylie Jenner/TikTok]

Nov 21, 2024 09:50am PDT

