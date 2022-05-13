Kendall Jenner Horribly Mocked For Disastrous Attempt To Cut A Cucumber!

Kendall Jenner isn’t going to be a professional chef any time soon! Or really, EVER!

The 26-year-old star is the focus of a series of cutting (pun intended!) tweets from fans this week after the latest episode of The Kardashians dropped on Hulu. In the new ep, Kenny is seen in one scene popping over to momager Kris Jenner‘s house. Once there, the supermodel decides she wants to make herself a snack, and the s**t hits the fan!

At first, Kris offers to have the family’s professional chef make something for her to save time — and, ya know, when you’re a KarJenner, you can afford to live the good life like that. But Kendall turns her down, opting to instead make her own snack. The only problem is, well, things don’t go so well!

Once in the kitchen, Kylie Jenner‘s older sister found out that she wasn’t as equipped for the culinary world as she maybe thought! Insisting that she was “making it herself,” Kenny starts by trying to slice up some fruit, including a cucumber, and fails MISERABLY. Kris looks on in honor as her daughter contorts her arms in awkward fashion and slowly, painfully, weirdly, and inefficiently starts to slice and dice.

Through it, Kendall admits she is “not a good cutter” and cops to being “kind of scared” of the knife, which, yeah. No s**t! So, Kris does what she does best — delivering orders to others — and hollers out to the family’s chef, asking the staffer to come “cut this up for her.”

You can see a clip of the incredibly awkward and painful-to-watch cucumber scene HERE. And with it, we send a tip of the cap to all the culinary professionals who have ever saved the day like this! LOLz!

Over on Twitter, viewers had a LOT of thoughts about the awkwardly-hilarious kitchen scene they’d just witnessed.

Ch-ch-check out just a few of the thousands of reactions to Kendall’s kitchen nightmare (below):

“Kendall cutting a cucumber has derailed my entire week” “Kendall Jenner not knowing how to cut a cucumber and Kris proceeding to call for the chef is hilarious to me” “About an hour ago, I witnessed Kendall Jenner attempt to cut a cucumber on my tv screen. It made me feel a little superior but mostly poor.” “Watching Kendall Jenner try to cut a cucumber was shocking and yet… not surprising they have no life skills” “So talented can’t even cut a cucumber!” “Kendall cutting cucumber in the latest Kardashians ep is literally ‘tell me you’re rich without telling me you’re rich'” “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f**king cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed” “She probably had to cut her own cucumber 3 times in her life.”

Unreal!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Maybe watching the clip will help:

The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me pic.twitter.com/K0mBmvkzHu — ♔b (@badtasticb) May 12, 2022

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

