Thank Goodness Kendall Jenner Can FINALLY Make Fun Of Herself!!!

We’ve seen a lot of great Halloween costumes this week, but this is a cut above the rest!

Kendall Jenner wasn’t going to let the Halloween season pass by without seizing the opportunity to totally make fun of herself! After dressing up as a sexy version of Jessie from Toy Story over the weekend, things took a much more comical turn on Monday as she debuted her costume as….

A sliced cucumber!

Seriously!!

Posing in the costume, complete with a kitchen knife and leggings, she poked even more fun at herself in the caption, teasing:

“I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight”

Real question though: will they be properly sliced?!

Over on TikTok, she also uploaded a montage of herself in the fit while Lindsay Lohan’s iconic Mean Girls “slutty” costumes audio played in the background. Ch-ch-check it out!

Fans couldn’t help but express their feelings about the hilarious outfit! Take a look:

“THIS IS TOO ICONIC ” “Only 3 things are guaranteed in life, death, taxes, and kendall delivering on halloween ” “She’s self aware” “did the chef cut that for you? Or did you figure out how to use that knife?”

HAH!

Of course, this Halloween costume references her most viral moment from the family’s Hulu reality series this year. In May, the 818 Tequila founder was roasted online for not knowing how to cut a cucumber — and the backlash made her really upset! Thank goodness she can finally laugh at herself. You know what they always say: if you can’t beat up, join be them! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

