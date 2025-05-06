Kylie Jenner Turns Heads Solo At The Met Gala!

Kylie Jenner didn’t walk the 2025 Met Gala red carpet alongside beau Timothée Chalamet, but she stunned all the same.

The reality TV star and business mogul chose to wear a low-cut Salvatore Ferragamo dress with sexy see-through gloved arm sleeves to match for fashion’s biggest event.

She also leaned into Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis on the carpet to show off the look:

Kylie Jenner takes the #MetGala2025 carpet with Ferragamo creative director, Maximilian Davis. See all the latest arrivals here: https://t.co/yLxfkQ2T1Y pic.twitter.com/jNNHPd1J7y — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 6, 2025

That thigh-high slit being shown off in that last video! DAYUM!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]