Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads Solo At The Met Gala!

Kylie Jenner Met Gala Red Carpet 2025

Kylie Jenner didn’t walk the 2025 Met Gala red carpet alongside beau Timothée Chalamet, but she stunned all the same.

The reality TV star and business mogul chose to wear a low-cut Salvatore Ferragamo dress with sexy see-through gloved arm sleeves to match for fashion’s biggest event.

She also leaned into Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis on the carpet to show off the look:

That thigh-high slit being shown off in that last video! DAYUM!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 18:37pm PDT

Share This