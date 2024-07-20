Kylie Kelce Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In DEVASTATING Rebuke Of Irresponsible Pregnancy Rumors!

Kylie Kelce is setting the record straight — and blasting the inappropriate speculation about what’s going on in her body!

On TikTok Friday, Jason Kelce‘s wife took it upon herself to share the truth about some pregnancy rumors that have been circulating for a while now. Kylie already shares three adorably kiddos — Wyatt, Bennett, and Elliotte — with her hubby. Clearly some sites just want to weigh in on #4 for some reason.

Apparently multiple outlets have guessed that she’s pregnant — and Ky is DONE with it!

The video starts with a trigger warning for pregnancy loss, as the mom of three explains in the caption:

“***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking, ‘Did you have a miscarriage?’ Because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had a miscarriage.”

In her video, Kylie is quick to shut down any rumors about her supposedly expecting her fourth child. She lays it out:

“I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now and my lack of filter is kicking in. And we’re just gonna nip this in the bud. I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant. I’m not.”

Straight to the point with no BS, as always! LOVE that about her! But the 32-year-old opened up a little more when she revealed she actually had suffered a miscarriage before — which gave her a new passion for things like this:

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. [It] really lights my fire. I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went into my 13-week ultrasound and there was no heartbeat. And I had to have a D&E a few days later. So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. And I think we just need to be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting.”

Kylie wrapped up her candid message by saying parents should be allowed to make their own announcements when they’re “good and ready”. You can see the full video (below):

@kyliekelce ***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking “did you have a miscarriage?” because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better. ♬ Little Things – Tiqta

Such a brave thing to share. And a good reminder to be sensitive around these kinds of topics. Because guessing that a woman might be pregnant is already over the line — and adding in more medical issues is just… come on, y’all! DON’T DO IT! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kylie Kelce/Instagram/TikTok]