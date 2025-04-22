Why Kylie Kelce Suggested Jason Move Out Of The House When Their Daughters Are All Teens

Kylie Kelce thinks Jason Kelce should maybe move out of their home once their four daughters are all in their teens… For his own good!

The 33-year-old is set to appear on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast — but to hold fans over, People obtained a clip from a HILARIOUS conversation regarding how life will change for the Philadelphia Eagles legend once their girls begin getting visits from Aunt Flow.

Remember, they have FOUR kids, all daughters, and close in age. Together, she and Jason share Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and their newborn Finnley. They’re all going to be teens at the same time! Hinting at a rough future ahead for the man of the house, host Amanda Hirsch jokes, “You’re gonna have — oh Kylie.” And the momma hilariously responds:

“I know. I told Jason he’s allowed to move out as long as he visits me. As soon as we’re all synced up, I’m like, ‘You can move out, but you have to visit me.’”

LOLz!

All five of them synced up… That’s a recipe for a lot of emotions, to say the least! Ha! Reflecting on her own upbringing with just TWO girls, Kylie joked:

“I just feel bad. I know what our house was like when both my sister and I were like synced up and like yeah, God.”

In comparison to the future Jason has ahead of him, going toe-to-toe with the NFL’s meanest seems like a walk in the park! HA!

[Images via Kylie Kelce/Instagram]