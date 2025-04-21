No Bad Blood Here! Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Spend Easter Together With Kiddos Amid Their Divorce

A divorce isn’t going to stop Jessica Alba and Cash Warren from spending time with their children!

On Instagram Sunday, the 43-year-old actress made a sweet post alongside her ex hubby and their kids — Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 11 — as they celebrated Easter. In the post, their kids participated in an egg hunt as well as pet some farm animals before they all sat down to enjoy a delicious meal. And, of course, they had some sweet treats, too!

In the caption, Jessica said:

“Easter Sunday w the fam”

See the post (below):

Aww!

As you know, Jessica and Cash called it quits last December after 16 years of marriage. We’re glad to see these two making it work for their children during such a difficult time.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jessica Alba/Instagram/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]