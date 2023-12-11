Kylie Minogue Serenades Perez Hilton At Her Las Vegas Residency!

From Perez: “I have been to thousands of concerts. And THIS ONE will forever remain one of my favorites ever! This moment specifically, from @KylieMinogue’s Las Vegas residency at @VenetianVegas’ @VoltaireLV, is an instant highlight of my life! I was obviously aware of Kylie Minogue growing up, but it was this song – “Spinning Around”, released in 2000 – that really got me into her entire body of work. Recently graduated from NYU and a voracious lover of music, I went to the old Tower Records on Broadway and 4th and bought all her old albums. Plus, I became obsessed with “Light Years”. Her music has since been a constant in my life. She and her songs bring me joy. Pure joy! Kylie has the best quality control! Consistency queen!! Greatness and nothing but greatness. Every time! She doesn’t miss! And, I’ve been fortunate enough to see her in concert many times – from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Boston and New York. But seeing her so intimately in Vegas – what a treat! A true blessing for all us hardcore Kylie fans! And she is having the time of her life on that stage! I would go to every single one of the shows, if I could. And I’m not even kidding! “