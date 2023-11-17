Laguna Beach Alum Stephen Colletti Is Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Stephen Colletti!

The Laguna Beach alum and his girlfriend Alex Weaver are engaged after one year of dating! Stephen appears to have popped the question while the couple were on a vacation in Rome, Italy, together.

Related: Matty Healy Already Engaged To First GF After Taylor Swift Breakup???

They took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the exciting news, sharing a picture of them sitting on a wall kissing. Another image then showed a close-up shot of the NASCAR reporter’s stunning diamond engagement ring while Stephen had a massive grin on his face in the background. She captioned the post:

“Yes! Forever.”

Aww!! You can see the engagement announcement (below):

Following the big news, several of his former One Tree Hill co-stars flooded the comments section to share their “congratulations” to the pair, including Jana Kramer, James Lafferty, Kate Voegele, Bryan Greenberg, and Bevin Prince. But there innnerstingly has been no reaction from his ex-girlfriend, former co-star, and podcast co-host Kristin Cavallari so far! Huh.

For those who don’t know, Alex and Stephen went Instagram official with their relationship back in August 2022. They’ve continued to show off their romance on social media. And clearly, we’re more than happy to share this huge news with everyone online.

Congrats to Alex and Stephen! Reactions to the engagement? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Stephen Colletti/Instagram, ATP/WENN]