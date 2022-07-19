Kristin Cavallari Breaks Down 'Messed Up' Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti In New Laguna Beach Podcast!

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are digging up the past in their new podcast!

On Tuesday, the exes launched the first episode of their podcast Back To The Beach, which will see them rewatch all the episodes of Laguna Beach and break down the REAL drama for fans! With just one episode out, they’re already spilling SO much tea!!

After watching the first episode titled, “A Black & White Affair,” which sparked an epic love triangle between Stephen, Kristin, and Lauren Conrad, the former couple had a lot to dish about the portrayal of their rollercoaster romance — beginning with the contentious battle between Kristin and Lauren as they fought over the same boy.

The Very Cavallari star began by sharing her take on the situation after watching the fight between her and her co-star begin on the MTV pilot, saying:

“Watching it now, it’s so different when you’re in the middle of it and you’re very emotional.”

Time has also given her a totally different perspective on the feud! She now thinks both girls were fighting with the wrong person the whole time! She told Stephen:

“I will say the fact that Lauren Conrad and I really went after each other is so messed up when I love you, but the person we should have been going after is you.”

The 35-year-old continued:

“This is so classic. If someone gets cheated on, you go after the other woman. Why are we not blaming the guy — or the girl, whatever the situation is. In a lot of ways, I feel bad.”

LOLz! She’s not wrong! Stephen definitely played a part in this feud and should never have led either girl on!

But he doesn’t think fans understand the full scope of what was happening behind the scenes to make him into the player he appeared to be, explaining:

“MTV is painting it as this is straight up what’s going down. The black and white affair –having me leave with Lauren then with you as well — that is one of the biggest things that I was very uncomfortable with especially because I was a heartbroken kid in the middle of senior year.”

Young love can be so complicated! And instead of being able to work through his romantic life in private, he was suddenly thrust into a love triangle he didn’t intend and, eventually, had legions of fans critiquing his every decision! Stressful! On all that, Stephen added:

“We were trying to figure it out and Lauren got swept up into all of it. It’s just not who I am.”

Well, that’s easy to say… But unless it was one of those infamously scripted things, then it kind of was who he was at the time, whether he meant it or not. Wild that he isn’t taking responsibility even now…

Despite calling him out for his s**tty teenage behavior, Kristin did have a lot of nice things to say about the One Tree Hill alum! She went on to stress how “sweet” he was during the chaotic time, reassuring him:

“You were always very sweet. I don’t think you were sitting here trying to play both of us.”

This isn’t the first time Kristin has opened up about the feud. In her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels, she called out the show’s producers for forcing the other relationship onto Stephen, arguing:

“One of the most hurtful things they did was pressure Stephen to spend time with another girl from the show, Lauren, while he and I were dating. It certainly provided some juicy conflicts, but it also affected me deeply. I felt threatened.”

Wow, it sounds like it was a little scripted! Dang…

As they dip their toes back into the drama of their reality show days, the stars ultimately don’t regret sharing their personal lives on TV, no matter how wild things got. Kristin even thinks Laguna Beach made her into the woman she is today! The mom of three noted:

“I remember saying I don’t really know who I am. I don’t think I’m this girl on the show, but I know I don’t want to be this girl on the show. It made me look inward and really figure out who the heck I was. I do feel like the show made me grow up and probably get my s**t together and not make me such a little brat.”

So insightful! All this after rewatching the first episode?! Laguna Beach fans are in for a feast of juicy gossip as the co-stars keep rehashing their days on the MTV hit! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

