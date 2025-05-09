Lala Kent Admits THIS Bravo Feud Was Her Fault!

Lala Kent finally ended her beef with a former Vanderpump Rules co-star… after finally realizing she was in the wrong! And no, it’s not over with Katie Maloney! LOLz!

During a new episode of the Give Them Lala podcast on Wednesday, the reality star revealed she is back on good terms with Kristen Doute! It’s been a long time coming, too! They stopped talking to each other in November 2023.

Why? Lala felt The Valley star didn’t defend her enough on a live podcast event! Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi shaded Lala’s messy co-parenting relationship with Randall Emmett, and Kristen didn’t fight back. So Lala ended their friendship:

“I got upset and cut Kristen off. She found out from Brittany [Cartwright] that I said she was ‘dead to me’ because of it. I didn’t hear from her after that.”

Oof! It wasn’t until their mutual friend’s baby shower that the ice between them started to thaw! Lala said:

“I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs with Kristen, who is also really close with Meredith. We hadn’t been speaking — we were definitely talking about each other, but we weren’t in a good place. When Kristen was pregnant, I reached out a lot and didn’t get a response, which was fine, but it wasn’t until she finally reached out that we could start to address everything.”

According to the mom of two, Kristen “started warming up” and reached out the day before the baby shower. The reality star wasn’t sure if she should go to Lala’s house, where the event was being held, due to their beef. But she “wanted to be there to support Meredith.” Lala then sent “a long text message” — and recognized she was to blame for what happened between them:

“Looking back, I know I was hormonal and my emotions were all over the place. But at the time, I thought cutting people out was the best way to protect myself.”

The Bravo personality chalked up her emotions to the IUI treatments she underwent at the time and her difficult final season of VPR. All of that caused her to push a lot of people away, including Kristen:

“I was going through a lot internally. I cut people off because I thought it was the best way to protect my peace, but I see now that it wasn’t the answer.”

At least she’s owning up to it now! And Kristen apparently responded well to the message! They “refollowed each other” on the ‘gram, and are slowly working on rebuilding their friendship:

“I feel really, really happy that we were able to reconnect before she gives birth. I missed out on most of Scheana’s pregnancy because we were beefing, and I couldn’t help but think I’m the common denominator in all of this.”

If Lala managed to patch things up with Kristen, does this mean there’s a chance she’ll work it out with Katie — or even Ariana Madix? Or is that wishful thinking? Hmm. Let us know your thoughts on the reconciliation in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]