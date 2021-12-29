Savage! GG From Shahs Of Sunset Tells Lala Kent It Was HER Own Fault For Ignoring Randall Emmett’s ‘Red Flags’!

A fellow Bravolebrity is putting Lala Kent on blast!

As you know, the Vanderpump Rules star has been candid about the details surrounding the end of her engagement to ex Randall Emmett ever since his infidelity came to light. In an interview with Page Six this week, she revealed that there is “proof” her baby daddy cheated on her after photos surfaced of him out with two women in Nashville back in October.

The 31-year-old further shared with the outlet in a video posted to Instagram some of the “red flags” she missed throughout their relationship, saying:

“He was never, never around. It was constantly traveling, and saying it was for movies but where he wasn’t making movies. And constant trips to Miami. The phone would never leave his hand. I mean, whether he was in the bathroom, getting a massage, the phone was in his hand. If I got near the phone, it was like he was in sheer panic. And those should have all been red flags.”

But it appears someone in the Bravo community had something to say about the situation…

When the video was posted on the platform, Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi couldn’t help but put in her two cents and called out Kent for not taking “accountability” for ignoring all of the warning signs in the comments section. She said:

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away? Just saying…”

Damn! She continued, writing directly to Lala:

“Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s**t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”

Yeesh!!

She did NOT mince her words! While some social media users took GG’s side, others quickly came to Lala’s defense, replying:

“@gg_golnesa I think since she left him she has had a lot of time to think about his behavior. When you are in love with someone you don’t see the red flags. Love can blindside you.” “@gg_golnesa I don’t think it’s that simple. We all ignore things or let things slide when we are in love. I think once a person steps out of the relationship, a lot of clarity can come and the red flags are more easily.” “@gg_golnesa it’s not that easy , please have some compassion.”

Rather than clap back directly, it looks like Lala decided to handle the matter a different way on social media — with a quiet unfollow!

GG later posted a group picture that included her and the Give Them Lala host on the ‘gram from a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules. She revealed in the caption:

“When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps. Congrats @lalakent you’re doing a great job! But why did you unfollow me.”

We’re guessing we know why! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Lala has yet to publicly comment on the callout, but we can imagine she has plenty of thoughts on it! We’ll keep you posted if she addresses the shade, possibly on her podcast…

But in the meantime, do you agree with GG’s opinion on the messy situation between the exes? Let us know in the comments (below)!

