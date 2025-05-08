Is Amy Schumer The 'Famous' Enemy Hilaria Baldwin Wrote About In Her New Book?!

Hilaria Baldwin appears to have beef with a celebrity who bad-mouthed her and her family — and made her kid cry!

In her new book Manual Not Included, the 41-year-old yoga instructor called out a “famous person, someone I’ve never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family.” Who was this star? Hilaria doesn’t name her but dropped some pretty obvious hints about who she is talking about! She wrote that her loved ones came up in a “show” and that “she even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram,” adding:

“We didn’t engage with her and I guess I am proud of that. It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don’t need to use her name and I don’t want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger.”

According to Hilaria, she “became very sick with stress” around the time of the special. And it wasn’t only her who was affected by the woman’s comments! The reality star said she saw one of her children crying over the situation! Oof! Despite what happened, Hilaria doesn’t want an apology. Instead, she just “never” wants to see the celeb:

“It gutted me because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so inherently cruel. I don’t need an apology. No matter what, I hope I never meet her.”

Damn…

Who is the famous female the author is referring to? Based on the clues, it sounds like she is slamming Amy Schumer! You may recall that the comedian threw shade at the Baldwin family several times over the past few years! It all started in 2020 when Amy trolled Hilaria for posting a photo of herself in her underwear cuddling her then-4-month-old son Eduardo. She re-posted the picture but played it off like it was a snap of her and her son Gene while wishing everyone a happy holiday.

Hilaria didn’t mind the joke at first, and they seemed to be on great terms. But then the Spanish heritage scandal happened. When social media users discovered the mom of seven faked her Spanish accent and heritage (which she now blames the whole thing on ADHD and dyslexia), Amy took a swipe at her on Instagram! She did it again in her Netflix special Emergency Contact in June 2023, saying:

“I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point. My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone. Now stay with me! My point is that neither of them give a f**k.”

Apparently, she did! The Trainwreck star also poked fun at “Hillary from Boston” and Alec’s “Von Trapp amount of children” and their “very Spanish names”: Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria and Ilaria Catalina Irena. At the time, Hilaria called Amy out in an interview with Romper about how “it is a ridiculous thing to be cruel to another person.” And years later, she still has a bone to pick with the Emmy winner because she put her on blast again! Yikes!

At this time, Amy has not responded to Hilaria’s remarks — but since the podcaster doesn’t want an apology, will she even say anything? We’ll see! But what are YOUR thoughts on the drama between them, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

