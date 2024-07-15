Lala Kent Celebrated Her Baby Shower In A Dress She Made Fun Of Ariana Madix For Wearing!

Lala Kent showed up to her baby shower… in the SAME dress she once judged Ariana Madix for wearing?!?!

On Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules star attended a “baby monsoon” in anticipation of her second child. Former Bravo co-star Stassi Schroeder helped put together the bash for her, and it looked like a super fun time! But fans couldn’t help but notice Lala’s very eye-catching outfit! She wore a pink Puff Dress by Selkie with blue details — and looked super cute!

The thing is, though, it was almost identical to the one Ariana wore back in 2021 at Rachel Leviss‘ engagement party (only a different color)!

The crazy part? Lala totally dissed the dress back in the day! On that episode of VPR, Lala slammed Rachel’s dress code for her party, teasing:

“Do I look like a bitch that has puffy sleeves and a f**king tutu in my closet?”

Well, she does now we guess! Ch-ch-check it out:

They both look great! But it’s BOLD for Lala to wear it after criticizing Ariana — especially with these receipts so easy to find! LOLz!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Stassi Schroeder/Ariana Madix/Instagram]