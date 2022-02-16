Awkward!!! Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Accidentally Ran Into Each Other At Super Bowl Party!

Well this sure must have been an awkward — and unwanted — public reunion!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett both unknowingly showed up to the same Super Bowl party this past weekend, arriving separately and none the wiser about the other one’s attendance. So imagine the shock and surprise that took place when the Bravo star and her former fiancé saw each other from across the room. Awkward AF!!!

According to a report published by Us Weekly on Tuesday afternoon, the Vanderpump Rules star and her film producer baby daddy and ex-partner were both invited to Sports Illustrated‘s pre-Super Bowl party in Los Angeles back on Saturday night.

And if any of you thought the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals had a good little rivalry going this past weekend, well, it wasn’t the only one.

The insider reveals that the 31-year-old momma and her 50-year-old ex were both “in good spirits” during the party, but once they spotted each other, things turned very awkward VERY quickly. Their Saturday night reaction was supposedly “brief,” but they nevertheless “felt obligated to say hi to each other” because of their history together, and the fact that they do coparent daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, ya know?!

The source explained:

“It was like they didn’t know they would be at the same party and ran into each other and couldn’t avoid each other because they were in the same VIP section.”

So cringe!

Thankfully, the beauty mogul had reinforcements with her in the presence of former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright. And with that, the source added:

“Others definitely picked up on the fact that they were at the same party, especially since their split was so public.”

Yeah, no kidding!

No doubt making this little impromptu meeting even more awkward were recent comments Lala made during an Amazon Live chat earlier this month.

Speaking about how she now runs “a full background check” on people she welcomes into her life following her ugly split from Emmett, the reality TV star explained in the discussion (below):

“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”

Yikes!

She went on from there, adding more about how there “wasn’t much to miss” after splitting from Emmett following allegations of infidelity:

“This could be the trauma — I don’t remember anything about my relationship. I don’t remember any good moments. I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that’s my mind trying to protect me. Back to the lighter part of it: He made it easy, trust me. Wasn’t much to miss.”

Double yikes!

Suffice to say, those comments from a few days back must have really made the Super Bowl party run-in something to see…

We can’t even imagine!

