Lala Kent Says Vanderpump Rules Stars Get Paid More For Creating 'Confrontation'!!

Lala Kent knows her worth!

It’s no secret reality stars tend to make a lot less money than many expect, especially for those on some of the binge-worthy series! To pull back the curtain a bit on how it works at Bravo, the Vanderpump Rules star is opening up about how she makes money from being a TV personality — and how long it actually took her to be financially stable!

While sitting down for a new episode of The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick’s podcast Trading Secrets, Lala admitted that when she first joined VPR, she was still working odd jobs to pay her bills! The Utah native said:

“When you’re brand new, you definitely need that hostess job. I still was having to fit model. I still was having to be a hostess. Like, what I was making on the show was not covering much.”

Kent first appeared on the Bravo hit in 2015 and earned her spot as a full-time cast member in Season 6. The 31-year-eld explained that “earning your place” in the series’ storylines helps earn you a few more zeros at the end of your check! Acutely aware of what viewers and producers want out of Vanderpump, Kent continued:

“My show rewards me for confrontation and speaking up. I don’t want to say that I like confrontation, but I will say that I’m great at it. It’s not something where I leave feeling amazing after it happens, but I know what I signed up for and I’m being paid for my thoughts.”

While starting fights might not be her favorite thing to do, she knows when to pick and choose her battles:

“When cameras aren’t on, I tend to pick my battles a little bit better. But when cameras are on, it’s, like, ‘Well, I have a thought and I’m going to say it.’”

Smart! If you’re gonna argue, you might as well be making some profit off of it! LOLz!

The Give Them Lala podcast host also knows that her appearances on the TV show help all her businesses thrive, so while she may not be making quite as much as she thinks she deserves — not even the Kardashians make that much!! — being a part of the cast does help. The mom of one noted:

“Do I feel like I should be making a billion dollars an episode? Absolutely. We should all feel like we deserve a billion dollars. If I’m on television, my other brands remain relevant. And that, to me, is also a huge deal and worth a lot. So, my team, when they go into negotiations, they know where my head is at, and we make sure that everybody leaves happy.”

Despite opening up about her salary, it’s unclear if Randall Emmett’s ex will be returning to the next season. She’s hinted multiple times recently that she might have “outgrown the space,” telling Page Six after the Season 9 reunion special:

“There are moments where I think I may have outgrown the space. But … I kind of am rolling with the punches. If they called me tomorrow, I would have to see how I felt. I don’t know what my future holds.”

Lala added:

“I am looking for a very positive space in life right now, so thank goodness the show isn’t filming right now. Or maybe I wish it were, I don’t know!”

Well, from the sounds of her salary chat, she may want to sign on for another season to keep her bank account happy… but we’ll have to wait and see what happens! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does it surprise you that the people causing the most chaos supposedly make the most money on VPR??

