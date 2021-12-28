Lala Kent Has Definitive 'Proof' Randall Emmett Cheated!

Lala Kent has the receipts!

As you may know, the Vanderpump Rules star has been going scorched earth on her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, ever since his cheating scandal. She told fans she “cut the fat” from her life and actually called her baby daddy “the worst thing that ever happened to me.” All of this stemmed from some not-necessarily-incriminating photos of the producer hanging out with two women at a hotel in Nashville. But apparently, the reality star has more solid evidence in her back pocket.

In an interview with Page Six, she revealed:

“I know that he had sent messages that said he never [cheated], but there’s proof elsewhere. … Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies.”

The Bravolebrity previously admitted that she had her “head in the sand” during their relationship, and even told People that she had ignored a “laundry list” of red flags. However, she explained to Page Six that when she saw the Nashville photos:

“I got that feeling in my gut that I talk about in my book [Give Them Lala]. And that’s when I knew, I’m leaving this relationship.”

The podcast host continued:

“We had such little communication during the time that those photos surfaced to the time that I moved out. I say I did what I needed to do to remove myself from that home with my baby in tow.”

As blindsided as she was by the betrayal, Lala actually had kind words to say about the women in the photographs:

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me. Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!'”

Now, she said, she “feels amazing” being single:

“I met him when I was just venturing into Vanderpump Rules, and during our time together, I really created something amazing for myself. Now I’m out here on my own, completely independent from anybody. The only way to describe it is I feel free and liberated — and the strongest I’ve ever felt in my life.”

She told the outlet she’s finding comfort in her daughter Ocean and in her faith. And after reframing her brand and her upcoming tour, the 31-year-old is ready to share her new outlook with her audience. She remarked:

“I’m extremely passionate about women and their safety and their mental health and them being mothers. There’s just something about it where I’m feeling the need to talk about it. I’m being pulled in that direction right now.”

Wow! Lala really rose from the ashes of that relationship like a phoenix. We’re so glad she was able to turn her pain into something positive. And we’ll definitely be interested to see what other tea she has to spill.

