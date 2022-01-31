Lala Kent Is Dating Again -- And Her New Dude Is VERY Superman-Like!

Lala Kent is back on the market and dating a hunk “built like Superman.” Take about an upgrade!!

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her love life during an Amazon Live on Friday, revealing that she was headed on her first date over the weekend since breaking up with Randall Emmett. The 31-year-old dished:

“I’m going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

What a great way to test the waters!

Later in the chat, Kent spilled even more tea about the mystery man she is pursuing, and he sounds like quite the catch! The Give Them Lala podcast host gushed:

“He is very tall. He is built — like Superman — and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. He’s gentle. I’m very excited!”

After squealing about the date, she then got real AF, teasing:

“If he’s watching this Amazon Live, I’m going to crawl into a hole right now. I would be so embarrassed. I’m, like, blushing even thinking about it!”

LOLz! It’s so nice to hear Lala sound happy and hopeful about her future! Last year, she faced a major heartbreak when she and Randall split. After getting engaged in 2018, they were supposed to get married in April 2020, but because of the pandemic, they postponed their nuptials until 2022. After welcoming their daughter Ocean in March, the pair went their separate ways in October.

The TV personality has had a LOT of thoughts to share about the dramatic breakup, including alleging that the movie producer cheated on her. Most recently, she opened up during Vanderpump Rules’ season 9 reunion, saying:

“I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That’s all I wanted. I was like, ‘I know how dudes are and I can trust him and I know he’s not f**king around on me.’ And the fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

Ugh. When you put it like that, it is pretty unfortunate timing.

Lala seems to be processing the split as well as she can. Just last month, she told People:

“I have no desire to date or talk to anybody. I’ve spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It’s just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter.”

Now, just weeks later, she’s already ready to date! Interestingly, while she wants to “have more kids” in the future, she is 100% certain she won’t welcome a child with another man, whether or not she falls in love again. She told the outlet:

“I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby.”

Wow! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? We’re dying to know how the date with Superman went!

