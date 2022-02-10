Lala Kent Now Runs A 'Full Background Check' On Anyone In Her Life After Randall Emmett Breakup!

Randall Emmett’s betrayal really did a number on Lala Kent.

Being (allegedly) cheated on by a partner is a significant breach of trust in any situation. But Lala and Randall were engaged and have a newborn together, so we can understand if that made the split sting all the more. Still, the repercussions for the film producer’s behavior run even deeper than we realized.

Specifically, the cheating (among other shady moves) has impacted Lala’s approach to all other future relationships. During an Amazon Live on Tuesday, the reality star revealed:

“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth.”

Wow! That’s serious!

She went on:

“I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep. I now have this PI guy who I just randomly send people to like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story.’ Damaged, I guess. Who knows? I am not doing what I did back then.”

That’s a pretty intense approach to dating, but the 31-year-old is enjoying herself, too. She recently went on a group date was a “Superman”-esque hunk, telling the livestream viewers:

“It was amazing. I had a lot of fun. I know I’m definitely not ready to date just one person. I want to continue having fun and that’s what it is.”

She added:

“He was very fun to look at, by the way. I was like wow, look at that jawline. Good for you. I was like, ‘Damn, that jawline.’ Very into it.”

As for her ex-fiancé, Ocean’s momma claimed “he made it very easy” for her to get over him. She explained:

“I found out who he really was and all of a sudden, I was over it. I have this way of when I’m betrayed by somebody, it’s like all feelings — I don’t even remember them. And this could be the trauma — I don’t remember anything about my relationship. I don’t remember any good moments. I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that’s my mind trying to protect me.”

She snarked:

“Back to the lighter part of it: He made it easy, trust me. Wasn’t much to miss.”

Damn, that’s cold. And actually kind of impressive — after being together for years and even getting a tattoo of his name, it can’t be easy to just switch off those feelings like a light switch. But like she said, it may be an act of self-protection after being hurt so deeply.

Clearly, even if she doesn't have romantic feelings for Randall anymore, she's still experiencing some residual emotion that made her want to hire a private investigator!

